UK's leading newspaper lauds Pakistan's comprehensive welfare state policy

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ehsaas program initiative is one of the most comprehensive welfare programmes ever undertaken by a national government, said the Britain based leading newspaper in its article.



The Daily Telegraph, in its Thursday's publication, said that Pakistan is leading the way with its welfare state policy and the world can learn from its innovation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an ambitious social safety and poverty alleviation programme for the welfare of the general masses earlier this year.



Addressing the launching ceremony earlier in March, PM Imran Khan had said: "It is the first time that such a programme is coming to Pakistan. You will remember the day we launched this programme - the day [Pakistan] becomes a great country."



The newspaper in its article said that it was for the first time that a public policy in Pakistan has been developed in this way that demonstrates a new level of openness and transparency.

The author wrote: "Called Ehsaas, which in Urdu literally means ‘empathy’, the new initiative is one of the most comprehensive welfare programmes ever undertaken by a national government, with an underlying ambition to create a social safety net for Pakistan that could transform the lives of millions. It is enormously wide-ranging and ambitious."



This is the context in which Ehsaas is seeking to end the cycle of poverty faced by many Pakistanis. Acknowledging that no single area will unlock this ambition alone."



Pakistan's Ehsaas program encompasses 134 policies that range from tackling corruption to creating educational opportunities and providing the elderly with decent homes.



Over 3.3 million people will be covered under insurance in the next few years. Those who don’t get the cards will get health coverage from the Tahaffuz programme.



The street children and transgenders, who are treated so cruelly, will be helped and protected under this programme.