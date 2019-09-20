Pakistan's female tech leader makes it to 'Spikes Asia See it Be It 2019'

'Spikes Asia, the Asia Pacific Festival of Creativity' and the region’s most prestigious awards for the creative branded communications industry, has announced the first ever ‘See It Be It’ in Asia, a Career Acceleration Programme designed for women in creative roles who face diversity challenges in the industry.



For the See It Be It programme, the festival has selected 10 women who are part of the branded communications industry — advertising, marketing, film-making, innovation, editorial, design, PR or a related discipline. Amongst the 150 applications received, Pakistan's Sidra Salman also got shortlisted for her excellence in communication creativity.

Sidra Salman works as an Associate Creative Director at Synite Digital and is proud to represent Pakistan on a global platform.

Sharing her thoughts over this feat, Sidra Salman said, “I am grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity and look forward to joining the company of some of the most inspiring women in the creative industry from around the globe. I feel honored that I will be representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform.”

The Spikes Asia creativity festival - scheduled to take place from September 25-27 in Singapore is a distinct event that provides female leaders with executive training, mentoring and exclusive networking opportunities, creating a nurturing community of like minded ambassadors who are encouraged and supported to bring the learning back.

The 10 female future leaders selected for the programme are:

Hannah McElhinney, Senior Creative, VICE APAC, Australia

Hui Chong Yon, Senior Planning Manager, S.E.A, ADK, Singapore

Mai Kaneda, Senior Copywriter/Senior Experience Designer, McCann Health Japan

MeyviWedelia, Associate Creative Director, Toaster Ltd, Singapore

Nikki Sunga, Creative Director, BBDO Guerrero, The Philippines

Paige Lee, Senior Art Director, Leo Burnett, Singapore

Priyanka Joshi, Creative Controller, Ogilvy, Mumbai, India

Rica Facundo, Cultural Strategist, Iris Singapore

Sidra Salman, Associate Creative Director, Synite Digital, Pakistan

Zara Kok, Creative/Art Director, 72andSunny, Singapore

Overview:

See It Be It was launched in 2014 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and at Dubai Lynx festival two years ago, before launching at Spikes Asia this year. Their goal is to drive equal representation of female and male creative directors across the industry and since its inception, has grown to become one of the most competitive global development initiatives in the industry.

Jang Media Group is proud to be the Official Country representative of Spikes Asia and represents Pakistan internationally on a creative platform.