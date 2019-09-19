Canada's Trudeau says 'deeply regrets' brownface makeup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Canada´s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently fighting a tough election campaign, said Wednesday he "deeply regrets" having worn "racist" brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.
"Now I recognize it was something racist to do," he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft. "This is something I deeply regret having done."
US-based Time magazine published a photograph showing Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an "Arabian Nights" school gala in 2001.
MONTREAL: Canada´s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently fighting a tough election campaign, said Wednesday he "deeply regrets" having worn "racist" brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.
"Now I recognize it was something racist to do," he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft. "This is something I deeply regret having done."
US-based Time magazine published a photograph showing Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an "Arabian Nights" school gala in 2001.