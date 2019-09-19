close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
World

AFP
September 19, 2019

Canada's Trudeau says 'deeply regrets' brownface makeup

World

AFP
Thu, Sep 19, 2019

MONTREAL: Canada´s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently fighting a tough election campaign, said Wednesday he "deeply regrets" having worn "racist" brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.

"Now I recognize it was something racist to do," he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft. "This is something I deeply regret having done."

US-based Time magazine published a photograph showing Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an "Arabian Nights" school gala in 2001.

