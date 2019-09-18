close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4438 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4485 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
17 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.44291.4476
16 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.44271.4473
14 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.4431
1.4478
13 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.4431
1.4478
12 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.44521.4499
11 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.45021.4550
07 September, 2019
JPY to PKR
1.4616
1.4664


Latest News

More From Other