Qatari Riyal to PKR, QAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 18 September 2019

The buying rate of the Qatari Riyal in the open market was Rs 42.89 while the selling rate of Qatari Riyal (QAR) was Rs 43.05 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Qatari Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

17 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.86 43.02 16 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.8062 42.9435 14 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.86

43.02

13 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.86

43.02

12 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.90 43.07 11 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.92 43.06 07 September, 2019

QAR to PKR

42.97

43.13





