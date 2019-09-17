close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
Brad Pitt shies away when asked about his favourite Kardashian sister

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 17, 2019

While the Kardashian sisters have built themselves an empire of fans from all around the globe, it looks like the famous clan has earned admiration from Hollywood’s finest names as well, including Brad Pitt.

The 55-year-old ‘Ad Astra’ actor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight was asked recently about the Sunday Service he attended by Kanye West to which he said the celebration was ‘delightful.’

"I think he was doing something really special there. It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is”, he said.

He was asked later who he would pick as his favourite Kardashian sister to which the actor let out a chuckle and coyly uttered: "I will not pick favorites!"

On the other hand, the megastar does leave fashion icon Kendall Jenner star-struck and gasping as she had revealed earlier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about running into Pitt during the Sunday Service: “He was there. I think he's been a couple of times, but that was the first time I was there that he was there. And I literally left early. I just saw 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and it was so good and he, like, gets better with age. So I was like, 'I gotta go.'"

