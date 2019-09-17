Sonam Kapoor reveals her lucky mascot ahead of ‘The Zoya Factor’ release

Acclaimed Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cannot get over the talk about luck these days as the release of her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' where she impersonates a character who turns out to be the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team at the World Cup.

Asked if she believed in luck, and who her lucky mascot in life was, the 34-year-old ‘Sanju’ starlet named her husband Anand Ahuja.

"My husband (Anand Ahuja) is my lucky mascot," declared the actor, while interacting with the media at a special screening 'The Zoya Factor' on Monday in Mumbai.

In the film, while Sonam plays Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, she will be seen sharing screen space with Dulquer Salman, featured as the captain of the team who does not believe in luck and superstitions.

Talking about the audience response to the trailer of ‘The Zoya Factor’, Kapoor said: "This is the first screening of our film, so I am going to find out what people have to say about the film. People have really loved the trailer and they have told me it looks like a fun and cute film. They have liked the unusual promotions we have done. It is releasing on 20th September on this Friday so I am excited for everybody to see it."

The film is slated to hit the cinemas on September 20.