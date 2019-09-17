Abishek Bachchan’s next ‘The Big Bull’ backed by Ajay Devgn goes on floors

A day after Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to announce the news that he has started shooting for his upcoming film, the ‘Manmarziyan’ actor revealed the name of the venture as well.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the flick is named as ‘The Big Bull’. The ‘Dhoom’ star took to his social media to announce the official name of the movie.

Junior Bachchan posted the first look of the film along with the caption, “‘The Big Bull - an unreal story'. Now filming . @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangat @KookievGulati #TheBigBull.”

The poster looks like a representation of an iron bull and has the tagline reading, “An unreal story.”



Recently, on Monday the 43-year-old ‘Dostana’ star had shared a picture of a clapperboard from the inaugural shot.





The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz as the female lead. And if rumors are to be believed the film is based on true events that occurred between 1990 and 2000.

With this film, Abhishek and Ajay Devgn are colluding after seven-years, their last film together was ‘Bol Bachchan’ released in 2012.