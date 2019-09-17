Tecno Mobile appoints Airlink as new distributor

Tecno Mobile has appointed Airlink as it’s official distribution partner in Pakistan, working alongside existing distributors YelloStone and United Mobile. At an event signing ceremony held in Lahore earlier this week, the companies highlighted their commitment to expanding Tecno’s presence in the Pakistani market.

Speaking on the occasion, Tecno Mobile Pakistan General Manager, Creek Ma highlighted the role this partnership will play in Tecno’s expansion plans in the Pakistani market, saying that, “Tecno has already established its presence in Pakistan but with this new partnership, Tecno will achieve new milestones, including product availability across Pakistan.”

Indeed, despite the record-breaking sales, especially online, of Tecno’s Spark GO in August, the mobile phone company is continuing to seek new avenues for customers to purchase their phones, with Ma outlining that the company aims “to enhance the buying experience of our customers by mitigating the chances of disappointment faced by our customers when they have difficulty in finding our phones offline.”

With more than 45 years of experience in the industry, Airlink has continually expanded its distribution network nationwide, providing a key outlet for Tecno’s aggressive plans to achieve dominance in the Pakistani market. Speaking on the occasion, Airlink CEO Muzzafar Piracha highlighted that, “we are pleased to be part of this partnership as it will enable us to offer more to our valuable customers,” adding that Airlink hopes this agreement with Tecno falls in line with their company goals, as they look forward to continually improve their services to fulfill the demand of customers across the country.

Spark 4 expected to launch in October

At the event, the two companies outlined that their partnership will begin with Tecno’s upcoming Spark 4, serving as the first phone to be distributed by Airlink. The phone, expected to launch in mid-October, is an upgraded version of the brand’s highly popular Spark GO.

While details on the Spark 4 remain tightly guarded, preliminary reports indicate the phone will include a massive 6.52 inch water-drop notch display, as well as three rear cameras, with 13MP, 2P and VGA and a dual flash, as well as an 8MP front camera, with micro slit flash. With 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, as well as an expandable storage option of 256GB, the phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery to maximize performance while ensuring a long-lasting battery. The Spark 4 is also expected to feature a sleek 3D unibody design with gradient colors, and will run on Android 9.0.