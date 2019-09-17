Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney married at New York courthouse?

It looks like Hollywood diva Jennifer Lawrence is following the footsteps of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber regarding matrimonial decisions, as suggested by the latest buzz after she was spotted at a courthouse in New York City.

If reports are to be believed, the ‘Hunger Games’ starlet was papped at a courthouse in New York City alongside fiancé Cooke Maroney, two guards, a photographer and another friend.

While the pair were most definitely dressed down, the big smiles on their faces may have solidified speculations of the two caught in the middle of a big moment.

While Maroney was donning a white sweatshirt, the beauty queen wore a gray blazer and jeans while keeping a piece of paper clutched in her hands.

The news may have also been affirmed by a passerby who tweeted: “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

On the other hand, reports revealed that the celebrity photographer accompanying the two at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau was none other than the celebrated Mark Seliger who has worked with luminaries like Mick Jagger, Gisele Bundchen, Bob Dylan, Miley Cyrus and Bono and is known for shooting Vanity Fair and GQ covers.

The pair had gotten engaged earlier this year in February and were due to throw a wedding reception next month in October.