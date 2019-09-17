close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney married at New York courthouse?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 17, 2019

It looks like Hollywood diva Jennifer Lawrence is following the footsteps of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber regarding matrimonial decisions, as suggested by the latest buzz after she was spotted at a courthouse in New York City.

If reports are to be believed, the ‘Hunger Games’ starlet was papped at a courthouse in New York City alongside fiancé Cooke Maroney, two guards, a photographer and another friend.

Cooke Maroney, photographer Mark Seliger with a friend outside Manhattan Marriage Bureau. 

While the pair were most definitely dressed down, the big smiles on their faces may have solidified speculations of the two caught in the middle of a big moment.

While Maroney was donning a white sweatshirt, the beauty queen wore a gray blazer and jeans while keeping a piece of paper clutched in her hands.

The news may have also been affirmed by a passerby who tweeted: “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

J Law spotted clutching on to paperwork outside of Manhattan Marriage Bureau. 

On the other hand, reports revealed that the celebrity photographer accompanying the two at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau was none other than the celebrated Mark Seliger who has worked with luminaries like Mick Jagger, Gisele Bundchen, Bob Dylan, Miley Cyrus and Bono and is known for shooting Vanity Fair and GQ covers.

The pair had gotten engaged earlier this year in February and were due to throw a wedding reception next month in October. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment