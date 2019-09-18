Ministry of Defence announces new job opportunities: Here is how to apply for MoD jobs

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), is an executive ministry of the government of Pakistan. It deals will all the policy and administrative matters pertaining to all the armed forces engaged in the defence of the country.



The Ministry of Defence is tasked in defending Pakistan's national interests and values at home and abroad.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Inter Services Public Relations, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Military Accounts, National Defence University, Inter Services Selection Board, Pakistan armed services board, Federal Government Education Institutions (C/G) are the attached departments of the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD has invited applications for grade 1-17 from the eligible candidates.

Post and Pay Scale Qualifications /Experience Age Limit No of Vacancies Assistant Director (BS-17) 2ND Class or Grade 'C MA/MSc or equivalent degree recognized by HEC 22-35 Open Merit 3, Punjab 20, Sindh-U 3, Sindh-R 5, KPK 4, Balochistan 2, FATA/BG 2, AJK 1 Assistant Director (Engineering) BS-17

MSc Engineering/Equivalent (Telecommunication/Electronics/Satellite Communication/Aeronautical Engineering/related subject) in 1st Division 22 to 35 Open Merit 1, Punjab 2, Sindh-R 1, Balochistan 1

Assistant Director (Computer Programming) BS-17

M.Sc Computer Science/System Analysis/IT/Software Engineering/Computer/System Engineering or equivalent with minimum 2nd class or grade C or equivalent. 22 to 35 Open Merit 2, Punjab 10, Sindh-U 1, Sindh-R 3, KPK 3, Balochistan 1, AJK 1

Traffic Analyst Supervisor (BS-16)

Graduation/Equivalent in 1st Division or Intermediate in case of Ex-servicemen with minimum 08 year exp-experience of Traffic Analysis in Signal Units of Army/Navy/Air Force 20 to 33 Open Merit 1, Punjab 1 Sub Divisional Officer (B&R) BS-16 B-Tech (Honours) in Civil technology with 5 year pratical experience in relevant field after DAE (Civil) 20 to 33 Punjab 2, Sindh-R 1, KPK 1, Balochistan 1 Charge Nurse (i) Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) (ii) For male, one year course/certificate in nursing related field in lieu of midwifery 20 to 33 Punjab 3, Sindh-U 1, Balochistan 1, FATA/GB 1. Assistant (BS-15) (i) Graduation (ii) Minimum speed of 30 w.p.m, (iii) Must be computer literate, (iv) 6 Weeks Basic IT Training Course (Including MS Office) 18 to 33 Punjab 2

The interested candidates may obtain further information here.

The last date for submitting the applications is 30th September, 2019.