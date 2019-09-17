Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan, Infinix Hot 8 Mobile prices and specifications

The Infinix Hot 8 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Infinix Hot 8 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 19,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix Hot 8.

Infinix Hot 8 Features Infinix Hot 8 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Infinix Hot 8 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Infinix Hot 8 in Pakistan.