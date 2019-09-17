close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan, Infinix Hot 8 Mobile prices and specifications

Tue, Sep 17, 2019

The Infinix Hot 8 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Infinix Hot 8 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 19,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Infinix Hot 8.

Infinix Hot 8 FeaturesInfinix Hot 8 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Infinix Hot 8 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Infinix Hot 8 in Pakistan.

