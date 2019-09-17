Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 17 September 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 171.80 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 172.36 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

16 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.6437 173.1974 14 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.74

173.30

13 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.74

173.30

12 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.05 172.61 11 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.76 173.33 07 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.66

173.24

06 September, 2019

EUR to PKR

172.66

173.24





