Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Sacred Games’

Celebrated author Paulo Coelho has recommended ‘Sacred Games’ to his Twitter followers and complimented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work in the Netflix India Original series.

‘Al Chemist’ bestseller author on Saturday turned to Twitter to share the link of the show, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

“One of the best series on Netflix, with great actor @Nawazuddin S,” the ‘All of Us’ lyricist said.

To which, the 45-year-old ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor responded, “Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your book ‘The Alchemist’ and also watched the film ‘Veronika decides to Die’ based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it’s an honor to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don’t have words to describe the feeling. Thank You”

“I watched several movies of yours, including 'Tackeray' and 'Manto'. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” The ‘Alchemist’ author further praised.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will is next seen in ‘Bole Chudiyan’, which marks the directorial debut of his brother Shams Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.