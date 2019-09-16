close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 16, 2019

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 14 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 511.8860 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 513.5277 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
14 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.73
516.07
13 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.73
516.07
12 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
512.88516.22
11 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
513.38516.72
07 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
514.04
517.38
06 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
514.04
517.38
05 September, 2019
KWD to PKR
513.38516.72


Latest News

More From Other