Mon Sep 16, 2019
Web Desk
September 16, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on 16 September

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 188.69 points (0.60 percent) to close at 31,670.00 points.

KSE 100 Index opened at 31,825.85 and closed at 31,670.00 gaining 188.69 points (0.60 percent).

Yesterday, KSE 100 Index was closed at 31,481.31 points.

