US ´locked and loaded´ to respond to Saudi oil attack: President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump Sunday said that the US is "locked and loaded" to respond to an attack on Saudi oil facilities that Washington has blamed on Iran.

Hinting at a potential military response to the attack, the US president said: "Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"

While, in another tweet, Trump wrote: "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, “No Conditions.” That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)."



Huthi rebels in Yemen claimed Saturday´s strikes on two plants owned by state energy giant Aramco.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed the finger squarely at Tehran, saying there was no evidence the "unprecedented attack on the world´s energy supply" was launched from Yemen.

"The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression," the top US diplomat said.