Sun Sep 15, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 15, 2019

Nabi guides Afghanistan to 164-6 in Bangladesh T20

Sports

AFP
Sun, Sep 15, 2019

DHAKA: Mohammad Nabi hit 84 off 54 balls as Afghanistan posted 164-6 against Bangladesh in their second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nabi smashed three fours and seven sixes and shared 79 runs with Asghar Afghan (39) for the fifth wicket, helping Afghanistan recover from 40-4.

Mohammad Saifuddin finished with career best 4-33 while Shakib Al Hasan claimed 2-18.

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan won their respective opening match of the tournament against Zimbabwe.

