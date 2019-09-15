Nabi guides Afghanistan to 164-6 in Bangladesh T20

DHAKA: Mohammad Nabi hit 84 off 54 balls as Afghanistan posted 164-6 against Bangladesh in their second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nabi smashed three fours and seven sixes and shared 79 runs with Asghar Afghan (39) for the fifth wicket, helping Afghanistan recover from 40-4.

Mohammad Saifuddin finished with career best 4-33 while Shakib Al Hasan claimed 2-18.

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan won their respective opening match of the tournament against Zimbabwe.