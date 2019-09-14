Drones hit two Saudi Aramco oil facilities: state media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Drones struck two Saudi Aramco oil facilities early Saturday, state media said, citing the interior ministry.
"The industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of... drones," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
"The two fires have been controlled."
