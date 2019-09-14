close
Sat Sep 14, 2019
World

AFP
September 14, 2019

Drones hit two Saudi Aramco oil facilities: state media

World

AFP
Sat, Sep 14, 2019
File photo of a Saudi oilfield 

Riyadh: Drones struck two Saudi Aramco oil facilities early Saturday, state media said, citing the interior ministry.

"The industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of... drones," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The two fires have been controlled."

