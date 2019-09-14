FIFA appoints normalisation committee in Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, has announced the appointment of normalisation committee in Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with a roadmap to conduct its fresh elections.



Humza Khan, a former footballer with Karachi United Football Club, has been named as chairman of the five member committee.

Other members include former PFF secretary and former national captain Col Mujahid Tareen, advocate Munir Ahmed Sandhana, Sikandar Khattak and Syed Hassan Najib Shah.

These appointments were made following the decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to appoint a normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the subsequent consultation and interview process undertaken by FIFA and the AFC.

The mandate of the normalisatoin committee include running the PFF’s daily affairs; ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, to draft and ratify - with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC - an electoral code for the PFF, to organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels and to organise and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

“The members of the PFF normalisation committee will assume their duties with immediate effect and, as per standard procedure, will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

“Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check. Furthermore, the FIFA administration, in consultation with the AFC, reserves the right to revoke the mandate of any of the members of the PFF normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time,” the statement added.

According to FIFA, the PFF normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee whose decisions are final and binding and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances even if they resign from their position.

“The specified period of time during which the PFF normalisation committee will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA – which means on 15 June 2020,” FIFA added

The FIFA has also instructed the PFF to handover the federation offices and its bank accounts to the normalization committee by 20th September 2019.

The FIFA statement also confirms that the existing statutes of PFF are to be revised and it will be done once new Executive Committee is elected.

“The newly elected PFF executive committee will then be tasked with revising the statutes of the PFF, jointly with FIFA and the AFC, within one year of its election in order to bring them in line with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC,” the statement highlights.