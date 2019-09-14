Messi still out but Barcelona could welcome back Suarez

BARCELONA: Forward Luis Suarez could return to the Barcelona team for their La Liga game against Valencia, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday, adding that he was pessimistic about Lionel Messi´s recovery.



"Suarez participated in a full training yesterday and again today," Valverde said. "We hope he can play."

The 32-year-old Uruguayan limped off with a calf problem in a 1-0 opening-weekend loss to Athletic Bilbao on 16 August. At the time the club forecast he would be out for a month. A return Saturday would be in line with that prediction.

On Thursday, Messi, who also has a calf problem, encouraged hopes that he would be back for Barcelona´s opening Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday.

His coach was more cautious on Friday.

"We think he´s about to come back," Valverde said. "I don´t want to say anything to avoid creating expectations, but I think it will be difficult for Tuesday."

Barcelona have one win in three games, their worst league start since 2008.

They received further bad news on Friday when centre-back Samuel Umtiti was ruled out for "five to six weeks" with the foot injury he suffered while training with the French national team last week.

On Saturday, they welcome a Valencia team that has the same record but has been plunged into crisis following the surprising dismissal of coach Marcelino.