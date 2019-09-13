close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 13, 2019

Burl guides Zimbabwe to 144-5 in Bangladesh T20

Sports

AFP
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

DHAKA: Ryan Burl scored 57 off 32 balls as Zimbabwe posted 144-5 in 18 overs against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international of the tri-series tournament in Dhaka on Friday.

Burl hit five fours and four sixes in his maiden T20I fifty, and smashed 30 runs in one over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl first in a game reduced to 18 overs each after a delayed start.

Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament.

