Meghan Markle rushes back to baby Archie saying 'it’s feeding time' after clothing launch

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle just launched her own Smart Works capsule collection at the end of which she adorably excused herself from to feed her newborn son Prince Archie.

The 38-year-old Duchess has designed a line of workwear clothing in collaboration with Jigsaw as well as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and her designer friend, Misha Nonoo.

At the launch party, she looked effortlessly impressive wearing two of the items from the collection as she opted for a crisp white shirt by designer Misha Nonoo and teamed it up with a pair of black trousers from Jigsaw. She further styled it up with tan pointy heels and opted for a matching belt to the attire.

At the event, Meghan discussed the importance of women empowering each other. Meghan said, "Once moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact."

"As women, it is 100 per cent our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other. To champion each other so we aim to succeed, to not set each other up for failure but instead to really be there rallying round each other and say 'I want to help you'."

Meghan and Harry, who welcomed baby Archie in May, also adorably excused herself towards the end of the event citing it was her son’s feeding time. "I've got to get back to the baby — it's feeding time," the royal mum said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be boarding on their first official royal tour as a family along with their son Archie.