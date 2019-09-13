Demi Moore says she was raped at 15

Hollywood star Demi Moore‘s long-awaited memoir ‘Inside Out’ is being released this month, in which the actress has shared some harrowing details about her personal life and career.

In an interview with The New York Times, she said: “It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable. There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

According to media reports, Moore, 56, has recounted her acting career, relationships with ex-husbands and her rape at age 15 in the book.

Moore writes that Bruce Willis, with whom she has three daughters, felt that her acting career took time away from their family, and wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married.

After her split form Willis, she began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003. Moore blamed herself for the miscarriage of baby with the actor whom they would have named Chaplin Ray.

About her relationship with Kutcher, she told the NY Times that it felt like “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”