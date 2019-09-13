Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 13 September 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4431 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4478 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

12 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4452 1.4499 11 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4502 1.4550 07 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4616

1.4664

06 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4616

1.4664

05 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4654 1.4702 04 September, 2019

JPY to PKR

1.4752 1.4800 03 September, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4713 1.4761

