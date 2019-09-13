close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
World

AFP
September 13, 2019

Trump says Iranian leadership 'wants to meet'

Fri, Sep 13, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes that Iran´s leadership wants a meeting, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly.

"I can tell you that Iran wants to meet," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump has repeatedly indicated he is ready to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, who is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month. However, the Iranians have so far not given a positive response.

