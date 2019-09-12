Kartik Aaryan’s romantic gesture for Sara Ali Khan in the rain leaves fans awestruck

The newest love-struck couple on the block Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are making hearts swoon once again as the latter was spotted engrossed in a romantic gesture for his rumoured ladylove during the rain.

The ‘Aaj Kal’ couple was spotted after dance class when it started raining heavily, and coming to the ‘Kedarnath’ star’s rescue was his knight in shining armor.

The 29-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ star was seen holding out an umbrella for the starlet as she walked through rain which led to fans going gaga over their romance budding.

Sara could be seen wearing a white top and black shorts while the heartthrob looked dapper in a casual black t-shirt with track pants.



