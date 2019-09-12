Weather forecast for Pakistan, 12 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Sukkur,Rohri,Dadu and Noorpur Thal 43°C.