Weather forecast for Pakistan, 12 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 45°C, Sukkur,Rohri,Dadu and Noorpur Thal 43°C.
