Thu Sep 12, 2019
Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Weather forecast for Pakistan, 12 September 2019

Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Sukkur,Rohri,Dadu and Noorpur Thal 43°C.

