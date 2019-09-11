Tanushree slams Aamir Khan for joining hands with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor

Tanushree Dutta, who originated the #MeToo movement in India has asserted after Aamir Khan announced of collaborating with the alleged accuser and director Subhash Kapoor in his upcoming film ‘Moghul’.

Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday flung all those in Bollywood who are allegedly lending support to #MeToo accused. This comes days after 54-year-old ‘Dangal’ star joined hands again with director Subhash Kapoor for upcoming film ‘Mogul’, a biopic on music baron Gulshan Kumar.

In a statement, Tanushree said, “How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a girl who is an upcoming professional becomes a victim of harassment or abuse of some kind and is inadvertently out of the industry and not able to work out of humiliation, trauma and ostracization?,”

“How come nobody thinks of the livelihood of those women who have had to let go of promising, flourishing careers due to harassment at the workplace? There seems to be so much compassion for the #MeToo accused floating around but none for the alleged victims it seems.” The statement further stated.

The 35-year-old ‘Dhol’ starlet helped trigger the #MeToo movement in b-town last year after she blamed Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ back in 2009. This was followed by several women in the industry coming forward to reveal their stories of harassment.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, director Subhash Kapoor was dropped from ‘Mogul’. At that time, the ‘PK’ star had issued a statement saying that he would no longer be correlated with Subhash in any capacity. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he has had a change of heart. Aamir also added that despite what his move might suggest, he still supports the #MeToo movement.