close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Prince Harry looks back at his 'worst' speech ever: 'I was shaking'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

Prince Harry as he celebrates a milestone, stepped forth speaking his past five years and some of the not-so-great moments that were part of it.

The Duke of Sussex got candid about the Invictus Games completing five noteworthy years, during which he also opened up about the anxiousness that came with him hosting the very first Paralympics-style event in London.

In a video posted on Sussex Royal’s Instagram, Harry can be seen sharing that he couldn’t help fretting about things, from the weather cooperating for the outdoor ceremony to whether people would come – and of course, there was his speech.

“On the night, we had the lecture or podium right in front of all the competitors so I could just see all their faces, and they started chanting,” Prince Harry recalled. “I was so nervous. I was shaking.”

View this post on Instagram

Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the #InvictusGames! These games have made it possible for thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and those around them, while inspiring people all over the world. • “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the Invictus movement, from you the competitors and your families, to the thousands of volunteers and supporters - you have all guarded the Invictus spirit, while creating a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country at home or abroad. Thank you for the inspiration, thank you for the laughs and thank you for the memories! I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together. Once served always serving!” - The Duke of Sussex The @WeAreInvictusGames was founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2014 after he saw the power of sport in recovery while visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs USA. The Duke was so moved by what he witnessed, he felt inspired to expand this concept on a global scale. Since then this non profit organisation has staged games in London Orlando Toronto and Sydney and next year’s games will be held in The Hague in May 2020. . #FavouriteInvictusMoment Video ️ SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Harry also talked about his favorite Invictus Games movement, a UK victory over the US in wheelchair basketball during the first event, and what he’s proud of most.

The games continue to inspire differently-abled people and the initiative has become a great bonding exercise over the years.

In a video posted on Sussex Royal’s Instagram, Prince Harry talks about the the Invictus Games.

Harry started the Invictus Games back in 2014 to bring together wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans to take part in multiple sports.

Latest News

More From Entertainment