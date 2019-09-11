Prince Harry looks back at his 'worst' speech ever: 'I was shaking'

Prince Harry as he celebrates a milestone, stepped forth speaking his past five years and some of the not-so-great moments that were part of it.

The Duke of Sussex got candid about the Invictus Games completing five noteworthy years, during which he also opened up about the anxiousness that came with him hosting the very first Paralympics-style event in London.

In a video posted on Sussex Royal’s Instagram, Harry can be seen sharing that he couldn’t help fretting about things, from the weather cooperating for the outdoor ceremony to whether people would come – and of course, there was his speech.

“On the night, we had the lecture or podium right in front of all the competitors so I could just see all their faces, and they started chanting,” Prince Harry recalled. “I was so nervous. I was shaking.”

Harry also talked about his favorite Invictus Games movement, a UK victory over the US in wheelchair basketball during the first event, and what he’s proud of most.



The games continue to inspire differently-abled people and the initiative has become a great bonding exercise over the years.

Harry started the Invictus Games back in 2014 to bring together wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans to take part in multiple sports.

