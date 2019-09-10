Sara Ali Khan confident to essay Karisma Kapoor's role in 'Coolie no. 1'

The vivacious and bubbly star kid on the block, Sara Ali Khan, who has generated significant buzz around her says she is not stressed at all to reprise her step-mother Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor's role in 'Coolie no. 1'.

Sara Ali Khan, paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake, is determined to recreate Govinda and Karisma magic on the screen.

In a recent interview, the 'Kedarnath' starlet revealed that according to her, the secret to Govinda and Karisma’s successful chemistry was their spontaneity and how they pulled everything off with much ease.

While the 23-year-old acknowledges that recreating an iconic film is going to be a daunting task, she is not the one to let herself stress over it.

Sara recently wrapped the shooting of her dad's film 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel opposite Kartik Aaryan.