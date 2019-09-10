Qureshi seeks justice for people of Occupied Kashmir at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva: International community must not remain indifferent to the tragedy that is unfolding before its eyes, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a session of the UN's Human Rights Council in Geneva while referring to crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the 42nd session of the body, the minister said he has knocked the door of United Nations Human Rights Council to seek justice and respect for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"We must not allow this august body to be embarrassed on the world stage," said he. As a founding member of this Council, Pakistan feels morally and ethically bound to prevent this from occurring," said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He said the UN body must not remain indifferent to the tragedy that was unfolding in Kashmir.