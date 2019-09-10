close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2019

Qureshi seeks justice for people of Occupied Kashmir at UN Human Rights Council

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 10, 2019

Geneva: International community must not remain indifferent to the tragedy that is unfolding before its eyes, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a session of the UN's Human Rights Council in Geneva while referring to crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the 42nd session of the body, the minister said he has knocked  the door of United Nations Human Rights Council to seek justice and respect for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"We must not allow this august body to be embarrassed on the world stage," said he. As a founding member of this Council, Pakistan feels morally and ethically bound to prevent this from occurring,"  said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He said the UN body must not remain indifferent to the tragedy that was unfolding in Kashmir.


Latest News

More From Pakistan