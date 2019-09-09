Vicky Kaushal in a serious relationship? Instagram spills the beans

Vicky Kaushal, the heartthrob of Bollywood manages to keep his fans hooked on to him for several reasons. Be it good looks, sense of humour or acting, the Punjabi boy is a do-it-all.



The ‘Masaan’ actor has etched a niche for himself in the industry giving blockbuster hits. The 31-year-old plays each character with such perfection that it looks as if it’s his own.

Be it a middle-class college boy in ‘Masaan’, Sanjay Dutt’s best friend in ‘Sanju’ or an officer in the Special Forces of the Indian Army in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’, Vicky Kaushal is the new age perfectionist in Bollywood.

Recently, the actor shared a funny picture on Instagram which is making all the fans crazy about where he is seen pulling off a crybaby's face. Along with the picture, goes the caption, “Pizzas, I miss you!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky’s plate is full with three upcoming films titled 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Shi'p and 'Nails'.

