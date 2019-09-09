Akshay Kumar rings in 52nd birthday as wishes pour in

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of B-town turned 52 today. The actor who has a slew of successful films under his belt as well as a National Award to boast of is one of the busiest actors in the industry today but is also the healthiest.



The 'Mission Mangal' star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara as they made their way to London to celebrate Akshay’s birthday.

Turning to her Instagram feed, wife Twinkle posted an itinerary of how the actor is going to celebrate the big day with his family.

She posted an image of her husband walking across a hanging bridge, alongside the caption, "A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB potteries and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy."

As the ‘Kesari’ actor turned a year older, wishes from all sides are pouring in to mark his special day. Even Akshay’s pals from the film industry have taken to social media to wish him on his birthday.



Katrina Kaif, Akshay's co-star of several films, including 'Tees Maar Khan' and 'Singh is King', too posted photo on her Instagram story and penned a sweet wish for her Sooryavanshi co-actor.

Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tusshar Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Rakul Singh also took to their social media handles to wish the star.

On the work front, Akshay's latest movie ‘Mission Mangal’ has been performing well at the box office and the actor is gearing up for ‘Good News’ and Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’.