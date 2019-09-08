Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with big directors so early on in career

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan may have entered only a brief while ago but the starlet has already bagged a chance to work with four of the most acclaimed directors in the industry.

The 23-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet considers herself fortunate enough to get a chance to collaborate with big names so early on in her career.

“I am thankful Imtiaz sir and David sir chose me for their project. I don’t think I am in the position yet to be deciding as much as I am in the position to kind of get and then decide. People come to me with a project,” Sara told PTI.

The actor said she strives to establish herself as a versatile performer.

“For me, it is important to have a connection, their needs to be a strong reason why you want to do a film. Versatility excites me. The song and dance aspect of commercial films is something I love and at the same time, I love performing, feeling the emotions," she said.

“The reasons why I would do a ‘Simmba’ or ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Kedarnath’ or Imtiaz Ali’s next film, is different. But either way, I am the one being chosen rather than me choosing it. I am not there yet,” she added.

Sara said working with these esteemed directors has been a great learning experience for her.

“I have had an outstanding experience of working with both of them. They are so different. At Imtiaz sir’s office, we would have readings two-three weeks before we started and with David sir, I get the scenes, I am doing in the morning, I don’t have a script. It is such a different experience but it is all fun,” she said.

“There is a decent amount of preparation, understanding with Imtiaz sir and there are so much energy and spontaneity with David sir. I will be projected differently in both these films,” she added further.