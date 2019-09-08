Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with big directors so early on in career

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan may have entered only a brief while ago but the starlet has already bagged a chance to work with four of the most acclaimed directors in the industry.
The 23-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet considers herself fortunate enough to get a chance to collaborate with big names so early on in her career.
“I am thankful Imtiaz sir and David sir chose me for their project. I don’t think I am in the position yet to be deciding as much as I am in the position to kind of get and then decide. People come to me with a project,” Sara told PTI.
The actor said she strives to establish herself as a versatile performer.
“For me, it is important to have a connection, their needs to be a strong reason why you want to do a film. Versatility excites me. The song and dance aspect of commercial films is something I love and at the same time, I love performing, feeling the emotions," she said.
“The reasons why I would do a ‘Simmba’ or ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Kedarnath’ or Imtiaz Ali’s next film, is different. But either way, I am the one being chosen rather than me choosing it. I am not there yet,” she added.
Sara said working with these esteemed directors has been a great learning experience for her.
“I have had an outstanding experience of working with both of them. They are so different. At Imtiaz sir’s office, we would have readings two-three weeks before we started and with David sir, I get the scenes, I am doing in the morning, I don’t have a script. It is such a different experience but it is all fun,” she said.
“There is a decent amount of preparation, understanding with Imtiaz sir and there are so much energy and spontaneity with David sir. I will be projected differently in both these films,” she added further.
Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan may have entered only a brief while ago but the starlet has already bagged a chance to work with four of the most acclaimed directors in the industry.
The 23-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet considers herself fortunate enough to get a chance to collaborate with big names so early on in her career.
“I am thankful Imtiaz sir and David sir chose me for their project. I don’t think I am in the position yet to be deciding as much as I am in the position to kind of get and then decide. People come to me with a project,” Sara told PTI.
The actor said she strives to establish herself as a versatile performer.
“For me, it is important to have a connection, their needs to be a strong reason why you want to do a film. Versatility excites me. The song and dance aspect of commercial films is something I love and at the same time, I love performing, feeling the emotions," she said.
“The reasons why I would do a ‘Simmba’ or ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Kedarnath’ or Imtiaz Ali’s next film, is different. But either way, I am the one being chosen rather than me choosing it. I am not there yet,” she added.
Sara said working with these esteemed directors has been a great learning experience for her.
“I have had an outstanding experience of working with both of them. They are so different. At Imtiaz sir’s office, we would have readings two-three weeks before we started and with David sir, I get the scenes, I am doing in the morning, I don’t have a script. It is such a different experience but it is all fun,” she said.
“There is a decent amount of preparation, understanding with Imtiaz sir and there are so much energy and spontaneity with David sir. I will be projected differently in both these films,” she added further.