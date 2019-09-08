USA rallies to beat Canada in final World Cup warmup

Martin Iosefo scored what proved to be the winning try as the USA rallied to beat Canada 20-15 in the final tuneup for both teams ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.



Iosefo took a pass late in the game and accelerated quickly to the outside then powered his way past Canadian defender Shane O´Leary before diving over in the corner.

This was the third meeting of the year between the two countries with the Eagles having won the first meeting in March, 30-25, and then again in June, 47-19.

The Americans kept their six year winning streak over Canada alive but they had to come back from a 12-10 halftime deficit at Vancouver´s BC Place Stadium to do it.

Cam Dolan and Dylan Fawsitt also scored tries for the Americans.

Canada got tries from Gord McRorie and Peter Nelson.

Canada had lengthy possession series with five minutes to go but the American defence was able to ward off the attack and preserve the win.

Canadian prop Hubert Buydens needed stitches to repair a large cut on his forehead. He returned to the field but was subbed off again with blood streaming down his face.

The Eagles World Cup tournament kicks off against England in Kobe, Japan on September 26.

Canada open against Italy on the same day in Fukuoka.

Canada still lead the all-times series against the US with 38 wins, 23 losses and two draws.