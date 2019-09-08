Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 08 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, at isolated Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, D.G khan divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. However, rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Hyderabad divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Bhakkar 30, Gujrat 12, Bahawalpur (A/P 12), M.B din 10, Murree 07, Sialkot (A/P 06), Jhelum 06, Mangla 05, Lahore A/P 04, Layyah 04, Islamabad (Bokra 01), Kashmir: Garidupatta 04, Muzaffarabad, Kotli 03, Rawalakot 01, KP: Dir 19, kakul, Balakot 01,Sindh: Nagarparkar 30, Badin 16, GB: Gupis 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 47°C, Dadu, Sukkur 45°C & Sibbi 44°C.