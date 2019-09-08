Govt reverses hike in gas rates for tandoors: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government had decided to take back the increase in the gas rates for tandoors in the interest of the people.



Taking to micro-blogging website, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s heart beats with the hearts of the people.

It was objective and priority of the Prime Minister to give relief to the people of Pakistan, she added.

The federal government on July 1, 2019 had hiked gas tariff for tandoors to Rs1,283 mmbtu for consuming gas of over 300 cubic metres from Rs980 mmbtu. However, it decided later to revert it to pre-October 2018 rate of Rs700.

In another tweet, the special assistant said her talk to media was taken out of context and she meant to say that the Prime Minister believed in principle and merit.

So those who will not perform will go home whether they are ministers or officers, she added.