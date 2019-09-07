Pakistan lose to India despite Rohail’s fighting hundred in U19 Asia Cup

KARACHI: Rohail Nazir led from the front but Pakistan lost their ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 Group A match against India by 60 runs at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa on Saturday.

Before the start of the match the two teams observed a minute’s silence in memory of legendary Test leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who passed away yesterday in Lahore.

Set a 306-run victory target, Pakistan were dismissed in the 47th over for 245 runs to lose their second successive match in the tournament following the 85-run loss to Afghanistan on Thursday.

Batting at number three, the right-handed Rohail, scored 117 runs off 108 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes to keep Pakistan in the run despite the fall of wickets at the other end.

Rohail added 120 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Haris in the most productive partnership of the innings. Haris scored 43 off 53 balls, his innings included two fours and one six. Rohail fell in the 41st over with the score at 220.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed in 46.4 overs.

For India, Atharva Ankolekar took three wickets for 53 runs while Vidyadhar Patel took two for 28.

Earlier, centuries by opener Arjun Azad (121 off 111 balls) and Tilak Varma (110 off 119 balls) propelled India to 305 for nine.

The two added 183 runs for the second wicket after the other opener Suved Parkar was dismissed for three runs by Abbas Afridi.

Pakistan bowlers led by Naseem Shah (3 for 52) brought the team back in the hunt as India lost eight wickets for 73 runs to slide to 294 for nine from 221 for 1 in the 38th over. Afridi took three wickets for 72 runs.

Pakistan U19 will play their next match against Kuwait U19 on September 9.