Imran Khan's wife Avantika posts cryptic message on walking away amid divorce rumours

Bollywood actor Imran Khan's marriage with Avantika is rumoured to be on the rocks lately. So much so, that the grapevine is currently flooded with rumours regarding the couple seemingly heading towards divorce.



In the midst of the rumours, Avantika has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, which revolved around 'walking away'.

Later she deleted the post leaving everyone in dilemma.

So far neither Imran nor Avantika has confirmed the reports of divorce to anyone. Vandana Malik had come forth refuting all rumours of a possible divorce saying that everyone has troubles.

On the other hand, Avantika's post read:

“Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you."