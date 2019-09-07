Tyler Cameron comforts Gigi Hadid as she mourns her grandmother’s passing

Top model Gigi Hadid after losing her grandmother earlier in Netherlands found comfort in her rumoured boyfriend Tyler Cameron, who remained by her side during her period of mourning.

As per circulating reports, 24-year-old Gigi and her 21-year-old sister Bella had bid adieu to their grandmother who breathed her last after an extensive battle with cancer earlier this week.

Hearsay, however, is now suggesting that the supermodel during the rough patch of losing her family member had her rumoured beau by her side at all times.

Cameron of the ‘Bachlorette’ fame was spotted alongside the model at the funeral of her grandmother with the two wrapping their arms around the others’ waists.

Earlier, Gigi had announced the death of grandmother on Instagram by sharing memorable pictures of the two with the caption: “OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother.”

“She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma,” she had added.

