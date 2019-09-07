close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa thanks nation for reaching out to families of martyrs on Defence Day

Sat, Sep 07, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that martyrs are the pride of the nation and looking after their families is prime responsibility of the  armed forces and the country. 

In a message posted by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, COAS General Bajwa  expressed gratitude to the nation for reaching out to the martyrs on Defence Day. 

"COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. 'Martyrs are our pride & their families our responsibility', COAS," DG ISPR tweeted.

DG ISPR also lavished praises on the country's media for its coverage on Defence and Martyrs Day.

"Thanks to media for unprecedented coverage of Defence & Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media," he said.

Earlier on Friday, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan firmly stands by its Kashmiri brethren, whike addressing a Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. 

