American Airlines mechanic who sabotaged a place was fired from Alaska Airlines earlier

The American Airlines mechanic who made headlines earlier over his attempt of damaging a plane, was said to have taken the steps after facing termination from Alaska Airlines in 2008.

As per the latest development on the case, Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, the former avionics technician and line avionics technician for Alaska Airlines was sacked from his job subsequent to a number of missteps he had taken that resulted in several FAA investigations, revealed Alaska spokesperson Ray Lane.

Alani was taken into custody earlier this week on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for intentional attempt of tampering an American Airline plane that was soon to take off from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

The airline, following the incident, wrote to its employees terming the entire episode ‘extremely serious’ and ‘disturbing and disappointing to all of us.’

Senior Vice President David Seymour suggested in the letter: “The allegations involve one individual who compromised the safety of one of our aircraft. Fortunately, with appropriate safety protocols and processes, this individual’s actions were discovered and mitigated before our aircraft flew.''