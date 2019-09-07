Kareena Kapoor's stunning look grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a moment to attract the applause from those who love the acting skills and eye-catching appearance of the dashing actress.



The charming lady, recently, returned in Mumbai after her long vacation with son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, she is back on the sets busy shooting.

Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Prabal Gurung ensemble as she appeared on the sets of her dance reality show for a photo-shoot. The blue attire with its thigh-high slit and silver shimmer on one-sided shoulder caught eyeballs of the beholders.

Kareena Kapoor's bold eyes and nude lips added to her perfect look. The actress shared the images on her Instagram account.











