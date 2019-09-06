Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's cute banter is winning hearts of netizens

B-town’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is making headlines every now and then. Apart from his rumoured love relationship with Sara Ali Khan, the former is in news for his upcoming movie ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan, 28, and Ananya Panday, 20, are having a time of their lives as they are shooting for their upcoming film’s spell in Lucknow.

Ever since the film went on floors, its cast members, have been sharing on-set updates about the filming.

On Thursday, Kartik Instagrammed a new video showing Ananya and him sitting in a car with their director Mudassar Aziz.

As the clip progresses further, Aziz is heard scolding Ananya for not gaining any weight for the film despite being told to do so and the ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ co-star gained weight in 15 days without even following any diet plan.

To this Ananya replies, “Because he is a hapshi, I can’t help it.”

‘Student of the Year 2’ starlet also claims that she gained over 3 kgs for her role but Kartik goofily interrupts her and says, “Why are you lying, you put on only 3 grams.”

Later Ananya jokes about her co-star’s weight gain and says, “You didn’t have to. You wanted to put on weight.”

Sharing the video, the ‘Luka Chupi’ star captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the man who always wants weight in the performance or the performers, Mudassar Aziz. I gained around 7 kgs for Chintu and also did Ananya Panday (3 gms)."

The shooting of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is going on in Lucknow as per the rumours Kriti Sanon has also been roped in for a special appearance in the film.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar is being helmed by ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ director Mudassar Aziz.