Priyanka Chopra’s to-do-list includes getting pregnant

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her future with Nick Jonas, saying having children is on her “to-do-list.”



In a new shoot and interview with Vogue India, the 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet, speculates about putting down roots with her husband in Los Angeles, sharing that, “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do-list.”

Regardless of location, Priyanka says that she would not change a thing about their fast-paced and charismatic life. “For me home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she added.

Previously Nick himself has said that he is excited for the days when he can share all the valuable lessons he’s learned over the years.

He added, “I definitely want to be father someday… And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday [sic].”

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony at the end of 2018.