CM vows to resolve water and sanitation issues of Karachi on priority basis

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was committed to resolve water and sanitation issues of the city by taking some drastic steps.

This he said while presiding a meeting of Karachi Water Board here at CM House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Public Health Engineering Shabir Bijarani, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary PHE Roshan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, VC NED University Dr Sarosh Lodhi, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer KWSB and other concerned officers.

The chief minister is working with water board, P&D and other experts to materialize the proposal of construction of a canal from Gujjo to Pipri so that additional 200 MGD water could be provided to Karachi within next two years.

The chief minister directed water board to hire a consultant to get final technical guidance for the construction of the canal and he also directed water board to improve its distribution system in the city, particularly in the areas where water was not reaching.

Giving guidelines, the chief minister directed water board to assess its network, its condition and plan its expansion so that people of this city could start receiving water when additional 200 MGD water land here.

It may be noted that Karachi, against an allocation of 650 MGD, is receiving 406 MGD, therefore the existing system is being planned to expand so that remaining 200 MGD water could be received by developing or improving the conveyance system.

Repair of roads: The chief minister directed commissioner Karachi to assess the roads damaged by the recent heavy rains so that necessary planning could be made to repair them. He said that he was also planning to construct drainage along the roads where it has not been developed.

Sanitation: The chief minister said that he has already directed local bodies and district administration to continue garbage lifting and cleanliness work in the city during Muharram. Just after the 10th Moharram an especial drive would be launched to lift garbage to clean the city.

He urged the residents and shopkeepers to cooperate with the civic agencies by throwing their trash in paper bags at designated place. This is unacceptable that everyone is throwing trash in open area and on the road, he said.

Inquiry: The chief minister has also directed Commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry through DC South how the hospital waste has directly discharged into the sea. He added that the hospital waste was dumped separately, but syringes and such other material has been seen splashed out by sea waves at the Clifton beach which was very serious.