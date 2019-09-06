Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi improves his Olympic rankings in Tokyo Open





KARACHI: Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi Abbas has secured at least 140 ranking points to improve his Olympic rankings after winning fights against Croatian and Turkish opponents before losing his third fight to American karateka in Tokyo Open.

Abbas, 31, is contesting in -75 weight category and aiming to qualify for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Currently ranked 18th in Olympic Rankings, Saadi downed Croatian opponent Garibovic Enes 1-0 in the opening round, while in the 2nd round Saadi downed Turkey’s Bulut Enes 4-0.

However, in third round of Tokyo Open Karate-1 Premier League, Saadi was facing ranked 6th Scott Thomas of United States of America where he went down fighting 3-2 after initially taking 2-0 lead in the fight.

Saadi told Geo.tv from Tokyo that it was a tough contest and the fight has ensured ranking points for him.

When asked about the points, Saadi expressed confidence that the performance will earn him at least 140 points.



“It should be between 140 and 180 points,” he said adding that it will also improve his Olympic Qualifying Ranking.

“I won two matches - one against Croatia 1-0, second against Turkey 4-0 and then lost against USA’s Olympic Ranking 6th, it was a very though match and I was leading 2-0 but at the last moment I received a kick which got him three points and I lost 3-2,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Saadi participated in the tournament without any government support or coaching staff.

His next tournament on road to Tokyo Olympics will be Karate-1 League in Moscow next month.