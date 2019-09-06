FM Qureshi visits family of martyr

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said the enemy could not defeat a nation whose history was enriched with the sacrifices of martyrs, who had laid down their lives while protecting their motherland.



"We owe to the sacrifices of our martyrs, who sacrificed their today for Pakistan's tomorrow," the foreign minister told media persons during his visit to the residence of family of Shaheed Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi in Rawalpindi.

Captain Junaid Abbasi from 4th battalion of Northern Light Infantry embraced martyrdom on September 22, 2018 as he commanded a secret operation against the terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the entire nation stood with the proud families of Shaheeds and Ghazis as the country observed Defence Day.

"The enemy must not misjudge the nation which is ready to sacrifice its sons - generation by generation," he said.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 War and the ones who had lost lives in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while facing the atrocities of security forces.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the family of a Shaheed in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir in the afternoon and would spend time with the soldiers at the Line of Control.

The foreign minister also urged the parliamentarians to visit the families of martyrs in their respective areas to acknowledge their valuable sacrifices.