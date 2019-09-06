No permanent peace in South Asia sans Kashmir resolution: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.



Speaking to the media during her visit to home of Lieutenant Arslan Alam Satti Shaheed here, she said Kashmir was the jugular vein and first line of defence of Pakistan.

Defending the viewpoint of Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defence of Pakistan, she added.